Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Appears on Geekbench With 8GB RAM and SD888

Microsoft’s next Surface Duo is inching closer to launch as the device has been spotted in several leaks. We have seen leaked images of the Surface Duo 2 and now the foldable has appeared on Geekbench featuring a flagship chipset.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 showed up on the benchmarking platform with scores indicating the high-end Snapdragon 888 chip. It scored 1091 in the single-core test and 3517 in the multi-core test. As a comparison, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 had a score of 979 and 3441 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively while running on the chipset.

Additionally, the Surface Duo 2 will boot Android 11 out of the box and will likely be upgradable to Android 12 in the future. It was spotted with 8GB RAM on the Geekbench listing, but there are going to be higher memory options at launch, but details are missing so far.

According to previous leaks from Windows Central, Microsoft plans to use larger displays, a bigger battery, and improved cameras for the Surface Duo 2. There will also be NFC, raise to wake, higher refresh rates, and other updates. The triple camera setup may consist of a 12MP main sensor, a telephoto camera, and an ultrawide unit.

There is no word on a launch date, but that will likely be revealed sometime in September.