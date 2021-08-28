Samsung Galaxy S22 May Have 3x Optical Zoom: Leak

Samsung has never really focused on optical zoom capabilities for its S flagships. The Galaxy S20 and S21 have incredible hybrid zoom prowess but still lack in the optical zoom department, maxing out at only 1.1x zoom.

However, as per a new report from GalaxyClub, Samsung may fix this shortcoming with the upcoming Galaxy S22. The report claims that the Galaxy S22 series will feature a 10MP telephoto lens that will support 3x optical zoom for the first time, unlike the hybrid zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S21.

The S22 Ultra will have the same 10MP dual telephoto lens setup as the S21 Ultra. One of these will be capable of 10x optical zoom. However, even if Samsung skips on the 10x optical zoom lens, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will still get a single enhanced optical zoom lens with 3x zoom.

The report from Galaxy Club also confirms an earlier rumor that revealed a 50MP main camera for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ models. This will come alongside a 12MP ultrawide shooter, but there is no word on the front camera or its improvements.

Other rumored features include the Exynos 2200 SoC with an AMD mRDNA GPU and 4,500 mAh battery with super-fast charging. It is expected to boot Android 12 out of the box with One UI 4.0 on top.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch early in 2022 just like its predecessors.