NBP Limiting Its Operations in Kabul

National Bank of Pakistan is limiting its operations in Kabul to banking services of the branch, according to the financial report.

Advertisement

The reducing scope of work is a part of the bank’s strategy for consolidation of its operations in line with the business situation in the operating country. However, the decision was made earlier than the prevailing uncertain situation of the neighboring country.

ALSO READ

Traders Failed to Export Gold Worth Rs. 5 Billion

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) set up a branch in the capital of Afghanistan in 2003. Later, a branch was also set up in Jalalabad.

The bank is running in losses for a considerable period in Afghanistan.

Besides NBP, Habib Bank Limited also wrapped up its operations in Kabul some years ago. Considering the prevailing situation, it cannot be ruled out that the bank could explore emerging business opportunities in the future.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Startups Have Already Received 3 Times More Investment Than All of 2020

The board and the management of the NBP also decided to reduce the operations of its branch in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka.

The bank revised its strategy on international franchises deciding to close overseas subsidiaries, including Almaty-Kazakhstan, and Dushanbe-Tajikistan, along with three overseas branches in Baku-Azerbaijan, Bishkek-Turkmenistan, and Ashgabat-Turkmenistan.