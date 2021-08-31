Peshawar Airport Bans Smartphones At Its Premises

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has banned the use of smartphones at the premises of Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

A notification issued in this regard on Monday, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, prohibited passengers from using smartphones in all “restricted areas” of the airport without prior permission.

“It is to notify all concerned that use of smartphones at all restricted areas, without prior permission of the COO/APM BKIAP, Peshawar, stands strictly prohibited in restricted areas which include all lounges and apron areas,” read the notification.

It said that any violation of the order would be dealt with strictly, including confiscation of the device.

“If anyone is found with the above type of phones in such areas, he/she shall be dealt accordingly, which includes confiscation of the phone and AEP,” the notification warned.

The ban that came into effect yesterday was reportedly imposed due to security concerns. The authorities, however, did not share details on the nature of the threat and the duration of the ban.