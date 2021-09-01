Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Shifted to Military Hospital for COVID-19

Famous nuclear scientist, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, has been shifted to the COVID-19 ward of a military hospital after his condition deteriorated since contracting the viral infection.

Advertisement

According to details, Dr. Abdul Qadeer had tested positive for COVID-19 on 26 August and was immediately admitted to the COVID-19 ward of KRL Hospital in Islamabad.

ALSO READ FBR Cyber Attack Did Not Leak Taxpayer Data: Chief Info Officer

Two days later, he was moved to the COVID-19 ward of a military hospital on August 28 as his condition worsened. Top medical experts are looking after Dr. Abdul Qadeer, who is also suffering from other chronic diseases as well.

Back in September 2019 when he was under treatment in a hospital due to an ailment at that time, Dr. Abdul Qadeer had refuted media reports about his death. In a video message, he said “nation is worried after the fake reports about me. However, I’m fine and by the grace of Allah, I am healthy as well.”

ALSO READ National Logistics Cell Gets TIR Admission for International Trade

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan is known as the ‘father of Pakistan’s atomic weapons program.’ He founded the Engineering Research Laboratory (ERL) to develop a uranium-enrichment capability in 1976. In 1981, then President, General Zia-ul-Haq, renamed ERL to KRL or Khan Research Laboratories.