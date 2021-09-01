FBR Cyber Attack Did Not Leak Taxpayer Data: Chief Info Officer

The Chief Information Officer, Mansoor Azam Sultan, ruled out the hacking of taxpayers’ data in the cyberattack on the FBR website. Chief Information Officer informed that it was assumed that FBR data was sold on the dark web, but it never happened.

Chairman FBR was addressing a press conference at the FBR Headquarters. FBR Member Customs Operations, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Member IT, Ashfaq Ahmad Tunio, and Chief Information Officer, Mansoor Azam Sultan, were also present.

There was zero evidence that the FBR data was sold. Yes, there was a breach in the system, but they never got access to the FBR’s data. They were successful in making an attempt to disturb the FBR’s system, but the data was never lost. In 24 hours, all our systems were back online. The reported news about the restoration of 90 percent of the FBR system is wrong.

Mansoor further explained that there was no evidence that the FBR’s data was leaked, but the attackers remained succeeded to disrupt our system. “There were a total of 850 data machines out of which 400 got disrupted.”

When asked that the data was sold at $26,000, he said that nothing of this sort had happened.

He said that IT equipment would be upgraded with the World Bank-funded project. In this connection, the biddings are in the final stages for the purchase of the IT equipment.

Chairman FBR also clarified in response to a question that the resignation of the chief executive officer of PRAL is not linked with the cyber attack on the FBR data system.

FBR Chairman said that the FBR always takes action against the foreign assets and income in cases where the FBR received information about the unexplained assets and income. He further stated that the amnesty schemes are a hurdle in the recovery of hidden assets abroad and domestic. “The FBR is not in the business of repatriation of money but FBR has to tax unexplained/undeclared assets in foreign jurisdictions. The FBR has received a lot of data from the OECD, however, if the Parliament has granted amnesty schemes, then we have to follow the law and implement the scheme,” he said.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed said that the FBR had collected over 50 percent of taxes from the imports, including food items, machinery/equipment, and raw materials, which are ultimately consumed in the domestic manufacturing in the country.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, said that the FBR has provisionally collected Rs. 850 billion during July-August (2021-22) against the assigned target of Rs. 690 billion, registering an increase of Rs. 160 billion.

He said that the FBR’s provisional tax collection stood at Rs. 850 billion during July-August (2021-22) against Rs 603 billion in the same period of 2020-21, showing a growth of 41 percent.

He stated, “We are in an enforcement mode. The trust level of the taxpayers in the FBR has been increased. This is evident from the number of complaints filed with the Federal Tax Ombudsman which has been drastically decreased. Around 90 percent complaints were related to the refunds, which have been addressed. Hardly only 10 percent complaints are left with the FTO Office.”

The breakup of revenue collection during July-August 2021-22 revealed that the income tax collection stood at Rs. 254 billion against the target of Rs. 208 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs. 46 billion. Sales tax collection was Rs. 410 billion against Rs. 321 billion, showing an increase of Rs. 89 billion. The Federal Excise Duty (FED) collection was Rs. 46 billion against a target of Rs. 45 billion, reflecting a growth of one billion rupees. Customs duty collection was Rs. 140 billion against the target of Rs. 116 billion reflecting growth of Rs. 24 billion.

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs. 434 billion in August 2021 against the target of Rs. 349 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs. 85 billion (125 percent achievement of the target). The FBR has collected Rs. 434 billion in August 2021 against Rs. 300 billion in August 2020, reflecting a growth of 45 percent, he said.

FBR Chairman said that some of the major initiatives included centralized monitoring and supervision; crackdown on unethical practices; realignment of jurisdiction; establishment of new formations like Large Tax Office (LTO) Multan and CTO Islamabad; crackdown against smuggling/POL stations; curbing under-invoicing; initiation of high impact sectoral audits; automation of refunds through Sales Tax (FASTER+) and Income Tax (CITRO); centralized Post Refund Audit; Alternate Dispute Resolution; Chief Commissioners working as Ombudsperson to resolve taxpayers issues expeditiously, and establishment of Pakistan Single Window (PSW). The current year’s theme focused on automation, facilitation, simplification, enforcement, and ease of doing business.

About the reforms, FBR Chairman stated that we have successfully restructured the tax administration without the appointment of funky consultants. “I am facing the challenge of simulations focusing on revenue streams as well as tax administration on strategic issues,” he remarked.

FBR Member Customs Operations Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda stated that the FBR has been able to check the smuggling of petroleum products to the tune of $2 billion. Similarly, the smuggling of mobile phones for around $2 billion has also been controlled. The FBR has taken action against 1600 petrol pumps selling smuggled petroleum products, and this drive would continue in the future.