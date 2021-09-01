Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Rumored to Release on Oct 28

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are coming “later this fall” with custom Tensor chips and a major design update. While the company has not revealed a precise launch date, some rumors predicted that it would arrive on September 13, around the same time as Apple’s iPhone launch event.
This did not seem like a good idea on Google’s part and a newer leak seems to agree. This leak comes from tipster Jon Prosser, who has a solid track record for accurate leaks. He claims that the Pixel 6 lineup will be released on October 28 instead, and pre-orders will allegedly start on October 19.
This does not rule out the September launch date as Sony and several other companies often announce their phones a month before sales, but that is not how Google does things. If pre-orders are expected to start on October 19, then we can expect an official announcement a few days prior, or a week at most.
This is all speculation, so we would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. Though as mentioned earlier, the tipster does have a solid track record with leaks and is adamant that the dates are accurate.