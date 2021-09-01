Pakistan’s Exports Grew by 43% in August 2021

Pakistan’s exports grew by 43 percent to $2.26 billion in August 2021 compared with $1.58 billion in the same month last year.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the Adviser for Commerce and Investment to Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced the numbers using his Twitter account today.

I am glad to share that our exports for the month of August 2021 have grown by 43% to USD 2.257 billion as compared to USD 1.584 billion in August 2020 (growth was affected by shipments’ delays due to heavy rains). The exports for August 2021 are short by USD 143 million of our — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) September 1, 2021

However, the export figures for August 2021 were short by $143 million of the government’s monthly target of $2.4 billion for the month.

“I urge the exporters to double their efforts to market their exports in order to achieve our target,” Dawood added.

During July 2021, Pakistan’s exports had grown by 17.3 percent, to $2.35 billion.