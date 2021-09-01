Advertisement

Pakistan’s Exports Grew by 43% in August 2021

Posted 45 mins ago by Aleena Haroon

Pakistan’s exports grew by 43 percent to $2.26 billion in August 2021 compared with $1.58 billion in the same month last year.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the Adviser for Commerce and Investment to Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced the numbers using his Twitter account today.

However, the export figures for August 2021 were short by $143 million of the government’s monthly target of $2.4 billion for the month.

“I urge the exporters to double their efforts to market their exports in order to achieve our target,” Dawood added.

During July 2021, Pakistan’s exports had grown by 17.3 percent, to $2.35 billion.

Notably, the official figures for imports and trade deficit are yet to come. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) also has yet to release official import, export figures.

 

