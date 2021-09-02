Realme Fan Fest 2021 Celebrates Sale of 2 Million Smartphones in Pakistan

realme cemented its position as the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand both globally and locally with its realme Fan Fest 2021 – a celebration of the brand’s 100 million handset sales globally and two million smartphone sales in Pakistan.

These milestones were further consolidated as realme touched sales of USD 330 million* worldwide comprising 138% YoY sales growth globally from realme Fan Fest 2020. realme sold 1.6 million smartphones and 225,000 AIoT units worldwide.

realme fans from Pakistan also contributed immensely to realme’s growth making it the best mobile and accessories brand on Daraz with a sale of more than 5,000 units of realme C25s and 227.3% YoY sales growth from the previous year.

With such tremendous sales records and ground-breaking momentum, realme Fan Fest 2021 was a super hit amongst realme fans across the world – comprising of Gen-Z youth. realme rang in the celebrations throughout August with a daring campaign calling out on all Gen-Z underdogs to showcase their true potential.

It also launched its first laptop, the realme Book, and its flagship series realme GT Master Edition with 5G centric capabilities.

Sky Li, Founder and CEO of realme, said at the festival: “Young people, both our consumers and our staff, have taught us to Dare to Leap into the future and be trendsetters, giving us the courage to disrupt a well-entrenched industry.”

realme’s success has showcased the potential which Pakistan’s market provides to international technology brands. This goes on to show how much the average consumer is interested in investing in affordable technology products, underscoring the awareness that it has about a fiercely competitive market.