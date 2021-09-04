OGRA Directs Chief Secretaries to Target Illegal LPG Usage

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised all the Chief Secretaries to take note of illegal activities involving Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), according to a press release.

It has directed secretaries to take action against illegal decanting and filling of LPG in transport vehicles.

A spokesman for OGRA said that LPG is highly inflammable and can cause serious safety hazards if not handled properly. The spokesman referred to the OGRA’s LPG production and distribution framework which specifies that “for safety reasons, installation of LPG Cylinder or tank on motorcycles, scooters and public service vehicles, i.e. three-wheelers, buses, coaches and wagons shall not be allowed and treated as illegal”.

OGRA advised the Chief Secretaries to initiate proceedings against the people engaged in such illegal activities.