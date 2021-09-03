Port Qasim Authority is Set to Halve Port Charges to Boost Exports

The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) will slash port charges by 50 percent to boost exports, the Cabinet Committee on Transportation and Logistics (CCoTL) decided in a meeting.

This measure would benefit exporters facing high production and shipping costs amid high oil prices and local currency devaluation.

The committee made the decision during a meeting on 1st September. It also asked the PQA to inquire into the possibility of granting exclusivity rights over coal handling to the Pakistan International Bulk Terminal.

This inquiry is meant to address the congestion crisis at the only coal-handling berth at PIBT, which results in delays and high demurrage costs.

The officials at the meeting agreed to form a committee that would research the legality of such a contract and submit a proposal to the CCoTL within two weeks.