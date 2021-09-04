Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Bring 30 Hours Playback Time for $41

Alongside the Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi has announced one of its cheapest pairs of truly wireless (TWS) earbuds, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. These earbuds feature Qualcomm’s QCC3040 chip with support for aptX Adaptive codec over Bluetooth 5.2.

Earbuds 3 Pro features the same design as Xiaomi’s Airdots. Each earbud packs dual balanced armature drivers for naturally balanced sound and multiple touch controls for controlling playback, accepting calls, and smart wear detection. MIUI devices get fast pair options while other Android and iOS devices will have to connect through the Bluetooth menu.

You also get IPX4 splash resistance, meaning that you can take these earbuds out in the rain, but not to a pool. The 600 mAh battery provides 30 hours of playback time and charging is done through a USB C port on the charging case.

You don’t get any fancy features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or high-end audio drivers, but that is to be expected from the $40 price range.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will go for sale in India starting September 9 but should become available around the world soon. The black, white, and pink color options are shown in the image above.