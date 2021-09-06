Careem Appoints New Commercial Director As Its Food & Grocery Vertical Expands

Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has appointed Mohsin Jawed as the new Commercial Director for Food & Deliveries in Pakistan.

Mohsin joins Careem from Talabat, an online food delivery service in the Gulf region, and has extensive experience in the food-tech landscape. He has worked closely with multiple startups, cloud kitchens, and international food chains like Subway and Kitopi.

As the Commercial Director for food & deliveries, Mohsin will be responsible for developing and implementing commercial strategies to accelerate the growth of the vertical, establishing and maintaining relationships with food merchants, and expanding the food & delivery vertical across Pakistan.

Mohsin is ecstatic to join Careem and is keen to take them to the next level of growth and sustainability. As a foodie/gamer at heart, a KFC lover, and a q-commerce enthusiast himself, he is looking forward to onboarding many new merchants onto the Super App and helping them map the largely untapped market in the food delivery industry in Pakistan.

Careem entered Pakistan initially as a ride-hailing platform, launching the service in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, and quickly expanded its operations across the country.

In 2019, Careem entered the food delivery realm and became a Super App earlier last year, expanding its services from ‘mobility of people’ (ride-hailing) to ‘mobility of things’ (food/deliveries) as well as ‘mobility of money’ (Careem Pay).