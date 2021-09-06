FBR To Deny 60% Input Tax Credit To Non-Integrated Tier-1 Retailers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in its drive to integrate Tier-1 Retailers across the country, has issued Sales Tax General Order No.2 of 2022 by which a system-based approach has been adopted to integrate non-Integrated Tier-1 Retailers with effect from 1st August, 2021.

A List of identified Tier-1 non-Integrated Retailers has been placed at FBR’s web portal (www.fbr.gov.pk). If these identified Tier-1 Retailers fail to integrate by September 15, 2021, they would be denied credit for input tax equal to 60% claimed in the Sales Tax return for the month of August, 2021.

If, however, a Tier-1 Retailer feels that it is not a Tier-1 Retailer in terms of Section 2(43A) of Sales Tax Act, 1990, it may get itself excluded from the list by applying to the concerned Commissioner by September 10, 2021.

The list shall be updated every month and taxpayers who remain in the List shall be considered as non-Integrated Tier-1 Retailers, and their input tax to the extent of 60% shall be disallowed as per the provisions of sub-section (9A) of Section 3 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.