Investigation Reveals Candidates Use Fake Sindh Domiciles to Get Govt Jobs

Initial results of an investigation carried out by the Sindh government into the fake domicile scandal have revealed that 154 out of 432 suspicious domiciles from Kashmore, Larkana, Jamshoro, and Ghotki were fake.

The provincial government had launched an inquiry into the matter in June last year after young citizens of Sindh alleged that they were unable to secure government jobs because of the rampant malpractices by the authorities responsible for issuing domiciles.

Speaking to the media, Sindh’s Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said that the provincial government will take legal action against all 154 individuals who used a fake domicile to get a job in the Sindh government to get them dismissed from their jobs.

He added that these 154 individuals would have the right to file an appeal in an appellate forum headed by Home Secretary Sindh in case they are discharged from the provincial government following the legal action.

In 1973, the then Prime Minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, sub-divided the quota of Sindh as Urban and Rural to ensure citizens hailing from the rural background were given a level playing field. 40% quota in all government jobs was fixed for Sindh Urban and 60% quota was set for Sindh Rural.

Fake domiciles of Sindh are used to maximize the chances of securing a government job. For instance, an individual born in Urban Sindh would naturally be given the respective domicile and would have a 40% quota in all government jobs. But, if they somehow managed to get a domicile of Sindh Rural, their chances of securing a government job would increase instantly as the respective domicile has a 60% quota in all government jobs.