TCL 20R 5G Launched With a 90Hz Display and 4,500 mAh Battery for €179

TCL is expanding its 20 series in different regions across the world. Yesterday we saw the entry-level TCL 20Y and now we have the slightly higher-end TCL 20R with a 90Hz display and a long-lasting battery.

Design and Display

Upfront, there is a 6.52-inch LCD with a 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate goes up to 180Hz and peak brightness is 500 nits, meaning that the display is well suited for gaming as well.

The physical fingerprint sensor is on the back, right next to the vertical triple camera setup.

Internals and Storage

Compared to the TCL 20Y, you get a much better Dimensity 700 on the 20R with superior GPU and CPU performance. There is 4GB RAM and 64GB base storage, but there is likely going to be a 128GB variant as well. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

TCL 20R boots Android 11 out of the box, but will be upgradable to Android 12 once it becomes available on TCL devices across the globe. TCL also promises three years’ worth of security updates.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter, just above an LED flash. This camera can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The front camera housed in the waterdrop notch is an 8MP lens.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,500 mAh battery should be more than enough to keep the phone going through 2 days of use. Sadly, it has no support for fast charging, but it does come with a USB C port.

The TCL 20R was launched in Europe for around €179 and should become available in other regions soon.

TCL 20R Specifications