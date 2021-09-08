This Village in Punjab Has 100% Literacy and Zero Crime

Rasool Pur, a village with a 100 percent literacy rate and zero percent crime rate in the Rajanpur district of Punjab, is a model for the rest of the country.

The villagers observed International Literacy Day on 8 September with people congratulating each other and appreciating teachers for their resolve towards education.

Mehtaab Jahan, who joined the Government Girls High School Rasool Pur as principal two years ago, told Anadolu agency:

I was transferred here two years ago and got amazed by the remarkable sense of responsibility of the people. No one litters on the road; the whole village is a non-smoking zone.

Home to Baloch People

Rasool Pur is home to 2,500 to 3,000 people, with most of its residents being ethnic Ahmadani Baloch. Their ancestors had migrated from Balochistan to the district of Southern Punjab in 1933-34. At the time, they had no source of income. Hence, they decided to make education their bread and butter.

The village has two high schools, each for boys and girls, and a primary school. After students complete their school education, they are sent to a college in the nearest township of Jampur city, which is about 10 kilometers from the village.

Mehtaab Jahan told the agency that she has over 300 girls in her school, and there are as many students in the boys’ school.

We do not believe in how the United Nations defines literacy – the ability to sign one’s name – every person here has to finish high school. Otherwise, the elders do not give them permission to participate in society.

She revealed that all women of the village are educated, which has contributed to the achievement of a 100 percent literacy rate.

All the women of the village are educated here. This shows that they understand the importance of women’s education. This is the main reason that all the children, as soon as they reach the age of 4-5, start their education.

The village has its own development authority called Rasool Pur Development Society that runs on citizens’ donations.

Parents who cannot afford the education of their children are assisted through this league. The village’s society also makes sure that no one drops out of school.

Jampur Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Farooq, told Anadolu that a 100 percent literacy rate is not the only achievement of the village. The police station of this model village has not registered a single criminal case in the last 100 years.

He said that the villagers value education a lot. To encourage their children to pursue higher education, they arrange an annual function to honor students who perform well and get positions.

