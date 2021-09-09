COVID-19 Treatment Drug Remdesivir’s Price Drops by 30%

The Federal Cabinet has slashed the price of Remedesivir, an intravenous drug approved for emergency use to treat COVID-19, by 30%.

According to details, the price of a single Remedesivir injection has dropped to Rs. 3,967 from Rs. 5,680 after a reduction of Rs. 1,713.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the government has decreased the price of Remedesivir to provide relief to the public.

He added that the Cabinet meeting also decided to reduce port charges for the import of medicine by more than 50%.

Other Important Decisions

Prime Minister Imran Khan also decided that no government employee would be allotted more than one plot in Islamabad.

He also assessed and approved a foolproof security plan ahead of New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan.

The premier deferred the issues of import of Indian movies after strong opposition from a number of cabinet members and the signing of the MoU between Pakistan and the UK on the readmission agreement.