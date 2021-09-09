PMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls with thunderstorms within the next 24 hours.

A notification issued by Met Office today detailed that low pressure from Madhya Pradesh, India, has entered Pakistan, as a result of which parts of Sindh, and Karachi in particular, will have thunderstorms.

The province is expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorms until 11 September.

Low-lying areas and roads in different parts of the metropolitan city received heavy rains late on Wednesday night, while many areas, including Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, etc., were inundated.

Consequently, the power supply in the city was disrupted for a few hours, and four deaths in rain-related incidents were reported.