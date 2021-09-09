Advertisement

PMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Karachi

Posted 38 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls with thunderstorms within the next 24 hours.

A notification issued by Met Office today detailed that low pressure from Madhya Pradesh, India, has entered Pakistan, as a result of which parts of Sindh, and Karachi in particular, will have thunderstorms.

The province is expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorms until 11 September.

Low-lying areas and roads in different parts of the metropolitan city received heavy rains late on Wednesday night, while many areas, including Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, etc., were inundated.

Consequently, the power supply in the city was disrupted for a few hours, and four deaths in rain-related incidents were reported.

Darakhshan Anjum
