Realme 8s 5G and 8i Launched With New MediaTek Chipsets

The Realme 8 lineup has been updated with 8s 5G and 8i, both of which bring new MediaTek chipsets and incremental improvements. Both are mid-range devices featuring big batteries and the new Dynamic RAM feature that lets you put some parts of the RAM to the storage for more capacity.

Realme 8s 5G has the same display as the vanilla Realme 8 5G. It is a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 8i, however, has a slightly bigger 6.6” 1080p LCD but raises the refresh rate to 120Hz.

Both phones have the same design, except for the rear panel finish. The Realme 8s 5G has a smooth matte-like finish while the 8i has more of a glossy look.

The 8s 5G is the first phone in the world to boast the Dimensity 810 SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM options and 128GB storage that is expandable through a memory card.

The 8i, on the other hand, is the first to bring the Helio G96 chipset with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage options.

Camera Upgrades

The 8s 5G gets a camera upgrade over the original where the 48MP primary shooter has been replaced with a 64MP camera. The 2MP duo of the depth sensor and macro lenses are still there. The Realme 8i gets a 50MP primary camera instead, but the same 2MP depth and macro cameras.

Both have the same 16MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Both also share the same 5,000 mAh battery, but the 8s 5G gets 33W fast charging while the 8i is limited to 18W.

The Realme 8s 5G will retail for $245 and the 8i will have a starting price of $190.

