realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways than One, and Here’s Why  

A smartphone has now become a part of our day-to-day life. There is no doubt in how our daily routines are entwined with the smartphones in our bags or pockets. Here’s a look at all the gimmicks that realme C21 packs within:

Advertisement

A Massive 5,000 mAh Battery: Goes by Many Days

Why do we say that this is the perfect accessory to have in your hand—because it gives you amazing specifications; molded to your daily needs.

As our lives go back to normal and we venture out of the house more and more; our habits will have to change once again. Our need to always having a charged smartphone device rarely goes out the window.

The realme C21 has a whopping 5,000 mAh battery. According to realme Lab, realme C21 could last for 47 days in standby mode. This allows you amazing usage time which will surely last you the duration you are out and about.

A 13MP AI Triple Camera: A Crispier Version of Your Photos

realme keeps busy thinking about what Gen-Z wants? Staying in sync with their needs, realme C21 is fitted with a 13MP AI Triple Camera which is amazing at its work. Wait for it, we aren’t just saying that!

The camera on realme C21 has been bumped with a large image sensor and f/2.2 large aperture making your photos as bright as the sunshine. Not just that, realme C21 has also kept selfie lovers in check with its 5MP frontal camera and AI Beauty Selfie.

A 3GB + 32GB Storage with Three Card Slots: You’re Never Running Out of Space

Now, where are all those photos, selfies, and apps going to go? Look no further because the realme C21 comes with 32GB of storage – that gets bumped all the way up to 256GB. Thanks to the three card slots, it also has space for dual SIM cards, so you’re definitely not running out of space.

A 6.5-inch Screen-space: Do More of What You Love

Don’t we all love a bigger screen? realme C21 gives you a full 16.5cm of screen space letting you delve into your photos, videos, and all your social media networks.

Advertisement

It has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor that packs a solid punch in this price bracket. realme C21 promises true quality with its TUV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification – so you’re getting a powerful, feature-rich, top-quality smartphone in just PKR 18,999.

The realme C21 is also designed to be chic and comes in two colors: Cross Blue and Cross Black.