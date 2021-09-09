SBP Governor Inaugurates High-tech Business Center at SECP

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Reza Baqir said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) played an important role in creating an enabling environment to promote business in the country.

Advertisement

He was addressing the graduation ceremony of SECP’s first batch of ‘HAWKS Training Program’ at the SECP Head Office, where he inaugurated a state-of-the-art Business Center on Thursday.

The Governor SBP informed the new officers about the recent economic reforms and the policy measures taken by SBP to achieve sustainable economic growth in Pakistan. He also commended the simplification, supervision, and transparency reforms implemented by SECP.

ALSO READ State Bank of Pakistan Formally Launches Digital Cheque Clearing Services Through NIFT

The Business Center that has a skilled team has been launched with an aim to improve the overall user experience,. It will bring SECP a step closer to standardizing the process of business registration in Pakistan.

In his welcome address earlier, Chairman SECP Aamir Khan commended the achievements of the central bank’s Governor, putting the economy on the path of recovery. He said, “Dr. Baqir has single-handedly paved the way that has connected millions of Pakistanis living across the globe with our domestic financial system. Roshan Digital Account is a success story that makes a wonderful case study of transformative intervention.”

ALSO READ Digitalization is Rapidly Redefining the Telecom Industry

Talking about the HAWKS program, the SECP Chairman said that it was designed to implement a robust induction mechanism at the entry-level and it was targeted at hiring and grooming highly qualified and talented individuals, who can provide future leadership for the apex regulator.