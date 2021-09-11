Apple iPhone 13’s Colors and Storage Options Leaked

The iPhone 13 is still a few days away from launch, but it appears that we already have our hands on its color and storage options. This leak comes from a Ukrainian retailer that accidentally leaked the storage configurations for all iPhone 13 models as well as their color options.

The leak does not include any images for the devices since the listings were only placeholders for when the iPhone 13 actually arrives in the market. If the leak is actually true then we know that the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini will come in black, blue, purple, pink, white, and Product RED colors. The Mini will have 64GB and 128GB storage options whereas the base iPhone 13 will offer 128GB and 256GB variants.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Models

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max will have limited color options including black, silver, gold, and bronze. The iPhone 13 Pro will come in 128GB and 256GB configurations, the same as the vanilla iPhone 13, but the Pro Max will bring 256GB and 512GB trims.

The iPhone 13 family will be officially unveiled next week on Tuesday where the company is also expected to launch the Apple Watch 7. As always, Apple has not revealed anything official on the iPhone 13, so we will have to wait and see.