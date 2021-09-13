NTC to Hold Public Hearing on Herbal Extract Import Tariffs

A local manufacturer of herbal medicine for the common cold, bronchitis and other respiratory conditions has sought the National Tariff Commission’s tariff protection against the import of ivy leaf and tribulus extracts.

The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has initiated an inquiry under Section 8 of the National Tariff Commission Act, 2015, on the request of Herbion Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.

Herbion Pakistan is a manufacturer of herbal extracts, including the extracts of ivy leaves and tribulus.

It has asked the NTC to increase the customs duties on the imports of these two extracts to discourage imports and promote local extraction. This extraction involves an industrial process that uses a number of additives. The product and extracts are then used in herbal medicines for the common cold, bronchitis, and other respiratory conditions.

The NTC has asked all the parties with an interest in the import, manufacturing, marketing, and use of extracts from ivy leaves and tribulus for their opinions, suggestions, and proposals. They may be sent to the NTC Secretary at the address ‘4th Floor, State Life Building No.5, Blue Area, Islamabad’ within 15 days of the publication of this public notice.

A virtual public hearing on the issue is scheduled to be held on 21 September 2021 at 11 AM.

Additionally, all the parties that are interested in the import, manufacturing, marketing, and use of extracts from ivy leaves and tribulus are advised to register with the NTC at either [email protected] or [email protected] by 14 September 2021 so that they may participate in the public hearing. They must provide the names of the participants along with their email addresses, telephone numbers, and fax numbers.

Those with further inquiries may contact the Director Investigation-II at 051-9218968.

All the interested parties may submit their comments and suggestions in writing. They may be supported with requisite information and documentary evidence that must also be brought to the public hearing. The NTC added that the views that are not supported by reliable documentary evidence will not be considered.