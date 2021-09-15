CPLC Report Reveals the Details of All Street Crime Incidents in Karachi This Year

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released a report on the street crimes committed in Karachi during the first eight months of the year on Wednesday.

It revealed that 355 people had died resisting robberies, and 842 people had sustained injuries in other similar incidents.

The CPLC report detailed that almost 35,000 motorcycles were stolen, of which 3,187 were 125cc bikes and 27,821 were 70cc bikes. The statistics in the report showed that 1,061 cars and 825 rickshaws had been stolen as well.

Additionally, 16,591 cellphones were snatched, and twenty extortion cases, twelve kidnappings for ransom, and one bank dacoity had been reported in the port city.

The targets and victims of these crimes were not just commoners but police officials and other dignitaries as well.