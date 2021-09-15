KP Govt to Collaborate With PMFA to Boost Peshawari Chappal Exports

Peshawar’s footwear industry needs to upgrade its tools and production processes, said Special Assistant to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Abdul Karim.

Advertisement

He visited the Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Center (IPFTC), along with some members of the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA).

ALSO READ ADB Issues First Blue Bond for Ocean Investments

During his visit, Karim praised the center’s facilities and technology but highlighted that most footwear manufacturers were still using outdated machinery and techniques.

The Special Assistant discussed how there is significant international demand for Peshawari footwear, especially the traditional Peshawari chappal, which is why the provisional government is interested in expanding into the international export market.

“We wish to collaborate with the PFMA to modernise our footwear industry with infrastructure and human resources development for producing quality products and tapping foreign markets,” Karim said.

PFMA Vice Chairman Muhammad Zubair welcomed Karim’s collaboration request and promised to support footwear manufacturers in enhancing skills and upgrading tools and equipment.

ALSO READ SBP Pumped $1.2 Billion into Currency Markets in 3 Months to Stabilize Rupee

“We will continue to work for improving the footwear industry and to turn it into a leading export sector of the country,” he said.

The Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Center was launched last year as a joint venture between Italy and Pakistan to promote technological advancement in the manufacturing of footwear.