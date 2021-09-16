MG HS PHEV Vs Toyota Corolla Cross – Which Hybrid SUV is the Best?

Based on several recent reports, it seems that the carmakers in Pakistan are finally gearing up to embrace the alternative power source revolution. Several companies are reportedly gearing up to introduce a lineup of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) in Pakistan.

Morris Garages (MG) JW SEZ Pakistan and Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) are currently at the forefront in terms of adapting to the ongoing paradigm shift. Toyota IMC currently has three HEVs in its lineup, including Prius, Camry Hybrid, and the Corolla Cross, whereas MG JW SEZ has two such environment-friendly vehicles in its lineup, namely the MG ZS EV and the recently launched MG HS Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

Curiously, Toyota IMC and MG JW SEZ are the only two companies with hybrid crossover SUVs in their lineup at the moment. While the Corolla Cross has been a unique offering in its segment for a while, it now has a direct competitor in the form of the MG HS PHEV.

With that said, let us put both vehicles head to head and see which of the hybrid crossover SUVs is the better value:

Design

Toyota Corolla Cross:

Although the preference in terms of design and aesthetics is largely a subjective matter, there is a consensus by and large among the car buyers and automotive journalists that the Toyota Corolla Cross is a handsome-looking crossover SUV.

The Corolla Cross looks like a baby version of the off-road mid and full-sized SUVs in Toyota’s lineup. The vehicle borrows the front bumper and grille design from the new Hilux, the headlight design from the Fortuner, and the rest of the silhouette and the side profile from the RAV-4. On the side, you also get 17″ or 18″ alloy rims, depending on the variant that you opt for.

The rear design is also adopted from that of the RAV-4, with a sloping rear windshield, sharp and angular LED taillights, an edgy rear bumper design with a couple of reflectors, and a scuff plate-like silver trim piece in the middle of the black garnish that encircles the entire vehicle.

The rear also features a ducktail spoiler and a shark-fin antenna to make the vehicle look premium and sporty. Overall, the design makes for a fairly stylish crossover SUV.

MG HS PHEV:

We are already quite familiar with the design and looks of the MG HS, and the PHEV variant is no different from the is the non-hybrid counterpart. This is a positive attribute, as it is widely acknowledged that the MG HS is quite a good looking vehicle.

On the front, headlights have a subdued, yet elegant design, with projector lamps and uniquely arranged DRLs that also work as sequential indicators. The front of the vehicle is made more attractive thanks to an impressive grille that is surrounded by a chrome trim piece. The large MG logo in the middle adds to the vehicle’s premium feel.

The SUV looks fairly typical from the side, however, the 18-inch alloy wheels, the chromed side-impact strips, the brush-aluminum roof rails, and a chrome strip surround the A, B, and C pillars of the vehicle add more flamboyance to an otherwise subtle yet clean and attractive side profile.

The rear of the vehicle looks a bit familiar, which is due in large part to its taillights that look awfully similar to the 3rd generation BMW X3. This is a good thing, as a pair of sleek taillights, sharp reflectors, and dual exhausts allow for a sporty look, and a scuff-plate-Esque trim below makes gives the vehicle a tough look.

The design of the MG takes in a win against the Corolla Cross by the narrowest of margins because the former might be a good-looking regular commuter vehicle, but the latter is a good-looking vehicle with a bit more panache.

Interior

Toyota Corolla Cross:

Although not ostentatious in any way, the Corolla Cross boasts a fairly intuitive, modern-looking, and elegant interior. As is a custom with the Toyota vehicles, the Corolla Cross’s dash design is simple yet familiar, featuring a scarce number of buttons and screens, allowing for a clean look.

The materials used on the main touch-points of the vehicle’s interior are fairly premium, while the lower portion of the interior does have a few plastic trim pieces that are cheap feeling, yet quite durable.

Since the Corolla Cross is classified as a C-segment compact SUV, it has a fair amount of room in the cabin for a family of five. The larger dimensions of the vehicle provide more room for passengers – particularly those in the back seat – and an impressive cargo space of 722 liters, which can be extended with the rear seats folded down.

MG HS PHEV:

MG HS’s interior is regarded by car buyers and enthusiasts as one of the best in its segment. However, the HS PHEV goes a step further in terms of adding more character to the interior design.

In the international market, there are two interior trims; one being completely black with a slight hint of blue in it, while the other being a vibrant combination of white and blue. It is yet to be seen if the latter shall be offered in Pakistan.

Overall, the cabin looks fairly premium, with stitched leather on the seats, door panels, and a dashboard. The leather trim is complemented by the brushed aluminum trim pieces that can be seen on the air vents, around the gear-lever, around the instrument cluster, and on the bottom of the steering wheel. The SUV also has other interesting features such as a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting that add to the aesthetic flair.

The cabin space is sufficient to easily and comfortably seat four adult passengers, even for longer journeys. The vehicle has a boot space of 463 liters, but the rear seats fold down to allow a loading space of 1,454 liters for larger items. Plus, there is a storage compartment under the loading bay to carry smaller items in the back.

Dimensions and Weight

Despite being in the same segment as the MG HS PHEV, the Corolla Cross is the smaller and lighter of the two. The following are the measurements of both SUVs:

Measurements Toyota Corolla Cross MG HS PHEV Length 4,460 mm 4,574 mm Width 1,825 mm 1,876 mm Overall Height 1,620 mm 1,664 mm Wheelbase 2,640 mm 2,720 mm Ground Clearance 161 mm 145 mm Curb Weight 1,395 KG 1,775 KG

Performance

Toyota Corolla Cross:

The Toyota Corolla Cross is offered in Pakistan in three variants. All the variants feature a 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that combines with the performance of an electric motor to make 168 horsepower (hp) and 305 Newton-meters (nm) of torque. All the power is sent to the front wheels only, via an e-CVT automatic transmission.

The vehicle consists of McPherson strut suspension in the front, and torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. Furthermore, the vehicle has ventilated discs upfront with solid discs at the back, with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) Technology.

In the international market, Toyota has claimed a fuel average of 26 kilometers per liter (km/l), however, the actual road tests suggest that the vehicle can provide a fuel average of about 18 to 20 km/l.

MG HS PHEV:

The MG HS PHEV features the familiar 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine which, coupled with a hybrid electric motor, produces 256 horsepower, 370 newton-meters of torque, which is sent to front wheels only via a 10-speed automatic transmission. Being a plugin hybrid, the vehicle also has an onboard charging capability at a flow rate of 3.7 kWh.

In terms of the suspension setup, the HS consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes, both upfront and outback, with ABS, EBD, and BA technology to allow for good stopping power.

The advert for the MG HS PHEV claims fuel consumption of 55 km/l, which seems like a highly optimistic figure, given that the HS is one of the heaviest compact SUVs, at least in the Pakistani market.

Still, being a PHEV, it is likely to have a great fuel economy. Also, the company claims that the 90-kilowatt (kW) electric motor powered by a 16.6 kWh battery pack allows for an electric range of 51 kilometers, which is essentially the real mileage booster when driving with the city..

Convenience and Safety

This comparison has been done between top variants only, to find out the complete range of features that these vehicles offer. The following are the safety and convenience features of both SUVs:

Specs and Features Toyota Corolla Cross Premium MG HS PHEV Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes 360 Degree Camera No Yes Blind Spot Monitoring No Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Front Foglights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Cruise Control Normal Adaptive Lane Keep Assist No Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Autonomous Braking No Yes Collision Warning Yes No Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Airbags 7 6 Convenience

All-Wheel Drive No No Smart Infotainment System 8″ 10.1″ 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Wireless Charging No No Dual-Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Paddle Shifters No No Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price

Since the Corolla Cross and the HS PHEV are currently being sold in Pakistan as Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles, both vehicles have a hefty price tag. However, it bears mentioning here that the MG HS PHEV is the cheaper of the two hybrid-crossover SUVs. The following are the prices of both vehicles:

Toyota Corolla Cross:

Low Grade – Rs. 7.7 million

Smart Mid Grade – Rs. 8.2 million

Premium High Grade – Rs. 8.4 million

MG HS PHEV:

PHEV (Single Variant) – Rs. 7.89 million

Conclusion

It is clear from the prices of these two hybrid crossover SUVs that they are positioned in the market to appeal to a very limited niche of vehicle buyers. This is a bit of a pity since both vehicles have tons of potentials to be smash-hits in the mainstream markets.

Nonetheless, for the few who can consider these vehicles as a viable option for themselves, the MG HS PHEV is a better choice by a significant margin. The HS PHEV beats the Corolla Cross in every category including looks, performance, features, and even price, which definitively makes it a much better value, compared to a Corolla Cross.