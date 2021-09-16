Oppo F19s is Coming Soon With a Lower Price

Oppo is about to add a new model in the F19 family soon dubbed the F19s. The F19s is expected to be quite similar to the vanilla F19 and is going to launch in India soon with a slightly lower price tag. An exclusive leak from MySmartPrice has shared detailed information on the upcoming Oppo handset.

According to their report, the F19s will come with a 6.43” AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, just like the original phone. Its chipset will be the same Snapdragon 662 with 6GB physical RAM and 5GB virtual RAM. This is thanks to Color OS 11.1’s new RAM expansion feature.

The 48MP main camera on the rear will be joined by two 2MP shooters for depth sensing and macro photography. The front camera will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor in a cornered punch-hole cutout.

The battery specs are no different either with a 5,000 mAh cell paired with 33W fast charging. Oppo has added a unique “Low Battery SMS” feature that will send out a custom text to a pre-selected contact when your phone is about to die.

Oppo F19s’s launch date is unclear, but since it recently received Bluetooth certification, we expect an official announcement soon.