Pakistan Will Help Avert the Emerging Food Crisis in Afghanistan: Fakhar

WFP Pakistan Country Director, Chris Kaye, called on the Honorable Federal Minister, Syed Fakhar Imam, in his office on Thursday, 16 September 2021.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R).

The federal minister said that the Government of Pakistan would support in any way necessary to ensure that a humanitarian food crisis does not arise in Afghanistan. He said that the MNFS&R is committed to providing support to the UN World Food Program (WFP) to enable it to avert a humanitarian crisis brewing in Afghanistan.

WFP Pakistan Country Director, Chris Kaye, said that the WFP aims to provide sufficient food nutrition to Afghanistan to ensure that a humanitarian crisis does not occur. He said that the current issue is of time in providing food nutrition to the people of Afghanistan, and in that regard, Pakistan can be of crucial importance.

Fakhar said that Pakistan would play its part in supporting the WFP to uplift the people of Afghanistan from a humanitarian crisis. The federal minister said that the population of Afghanistan is approximately 3.9 million, and their wheat requirement is 6.8 million tonnes.

At the end of the meeting, Federal Minister Fakhar Imam appreciated the quick response of the WFP in addressing the food crisis in Afghanistan. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the Honorable Federal Minister for NFS&R, Islamabad.

Both parties agreed to increase coordination and collaboration to effectively address the issue of food shortage in Afghanistan.