Science Ministry Refuses to Share EVM Details With the Election Commission

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has refused to share important details about the electronic voting machines with the Election Commission of Pakistan due to fear of piracy.

According to the details, the ministry said that it cannot provide the source code and construction design of the EVMs yet to ECP because that information can only be provided after an agreement with the manufacturers.

The federal ministry has informed ECP that the source code and construction design could be stolen, thus it is not safe to share the information without an agreement with the manufacturers.

Science Minister, Shibli Faraz, said that the ministry has not refused the demand of ECP, they have, however, communicated an explanation to the election commission.

There has been a dispute going on between ECP and the government over the use of EVMs in the upcoming general elections of 2023, where both parties have accused each other of machination over the issue.