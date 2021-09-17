Lahore Police Arrests Man for Harassing Women in Public Places

The Lahore Police have arrested a man for harassing women by allegedly doing obscene acts in public places.

Following a complaint on the Punjab Police emergency helpline 15, the Gujjar Pura police promptly acted and detained the suspect, Chand Masih, from China Scheme, Lahore.

Talking to media persons, Station House Officer (SHO) Gujjar Pura said the accused used to harass lone women in public places by committing obscene acts.

“A case has been registered against him, and further legal action has also been initiated,” he added.

Superintendent Police (SP) Civil Lines, Raza Safdar Kazmi, appreciated the Gujjar Pura police team for the timely arrest of the accused. He said the elements involved in any sexual exploitation of women did not deserve any concession.

“Abuse of women is intolerable,” the SP said, adding that any such incident will be dealt with strictly.

DIG Operations Lahore, Captain (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry, said that all the legal requirements would be met to get the accused penalized.