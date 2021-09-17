Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Launches Panahgah App

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has launched a mobile application to facilitate citizens to find out locations of their nearest Panahgahs (shelter homes) established under the Ehsaas Program of the federal government.

Named ‘Panahgah,’ the application is designed, developed, and managed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), commissioned by the Ministry of Information technology and Telecom (MoITT).

According to details, the Panahgah app maintains a centralized screen, displaying the total number of beneficiaries and meals being served in each shelter home across the country.

Another useful feature of the application is that it also allows the users to donate money to PBM with a single click to help the charity and social welfare organization to effectively manage the Panahgahs across Pakistan.

Addressing the launch event on Thursday, Managing Director (MD) PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, said that PBM has established 23 Panahgahs all over the country. Each offers free meals to 500 people and free overnight stays to 100 people daily. PBM aims to set up 13 new Panahgahs in different cities across the country by the end of October this year.

He added that PBM is also running 16 mobile kitchen trucks in 5 cities, which provide free food to deserving people twice a day and seven days a week. PBM also plans to launch 24 more mobile kitchen trucks in 29 cities across all federating units including AJK and GB by the end of October this year.