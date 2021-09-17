Pakistan-New Zealand Match Postponed Due to Myserious Reasons

New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan has been called off due to security reasons. The opening ODI between the two nations was scheduled to be held today but it has now been postponed.

Earlier the reports claimed that the opening ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand had been called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the New Zealand camp.

Both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have now confirmed that the tour has been called off due to security threats. This is a big setback for the PCB as the historic tour was set to begin at 2:30 pm today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to reports, Pakistan’s intelligence reported that there were zero threats and whatever threats were made were a hoax but NZC believe that the safety of their players is of paramount priority and have decided to call back their national team from the country.