Petrol Price Hike Challenged in Lahore High Court

A citizen filed a petition with the Lahore High Court today, challenging the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and seeking to have it revoked.

Advertisement

It nominates the federal government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority as the official respondents to the petition.

The petitioner claims that the government has increased the prices of petrol without the approval of the Federal Cabinet and this has put an extra burden on the masses that are already suffering because of inflation.

The federal government increased the prices of petroleum products on 15 September, effective for the next fifteen days of the month.

The price of petrol has now risen by Rs. 5 per liter, and that of diesel has surged by Rs. 5.01 per liter. Similarly, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel have gone up by Rs. 5.46 per liter and Rs. 5.92 per liter respectively.