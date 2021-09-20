The realme Super September Shopping Week Goes Live on Daraz

Here’s your chance to grab all your favorite realme products at massive discounts. realme has partnered with Daraz to bring you its Super September Shopping Week – a week-long exciting sale on realme products ranging from smartphones to smart AIoT products.

Adding to the excitement, realme C25s – the recently launched C-series powerhouse – will have a flash sale on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The realme Super September Shopping Week runs exclusively on Daraz from September 15 – 22, 2021 bringing remarkably low price tags on realme products.

Amongst smartphones:

The realme C25s’ 4GB + 64GB version will go on a flash sale for PKR 20,999 down from PKR 22,999 giving you another chance to get the best entry-level smartphone for such an amazing price. The flash sale will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 07:00 pm.

Another C-series power-punch, the realme C25 is available for PKR 25,499 down from 26,999

The realme 7 Pro can be availed for PKR 40,399 instead of its usual market price of PKR 49,999, a discount of PKR 9,600

The realme Narzo 30 goes out for PKR 32,799 down from PKR 34,999

Apart from these hero realme smartphones, its smart AIoT products will also see exciting discounts.

Grab a realme Watch for PKR 8,999 dropping from PKR 11,999

The realme Buds Air Neo are discounted to PKR 5,499 from PKR 7,999

A realme Power Bank 2 can be purchased for PKR 1,999 instead of PKR 3,499

A PKR 3,000 worth of discount on the realme Buds Q make its price PKR 2,999 just during the Shopping Week

The realme Band can be had for PKR 2,499 instead of PKR 3,999

The realme Buds Wireless will cost PKR 2,999

While your favorite fitness companion, the realme Smart Scale will be available for PKR 4,999

The realme Super September Shopping Week at Daraz is one of many super sales that realme has organized for its fans. This sale comes as the perfect chance to load up on realme gifts for your loved ones, or just another realme accessory that you’ve been missing in your life.

For details about the flash sale and other products, head over to the Daraz app and check the Daraz Live section now.