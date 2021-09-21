HEC Extends Deadline for Batch-III of Post-Doctoral Fellowships Program

The Higher Education Commission has extended the deadline for applications for Batch-III of the Post-Doctoral Fellowships Program (Phase-III).
Online applications on research.hec.gov.pk are open until 26 September.
The eligibility criteria include having a Ph.D. degree from a Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized local or foreign university, and that the maximum age of the applicant must be 45 years on 20 September 2021.
Applicants must be regular employees of a public or private sector HEC-recognized university or degree awarding institution or a public sector R&D organization as recognized by the Pakistan Council of Science and Technology. They must have five years of work experience in Pakistan after acquiring a foreign Ph.D. degree.
Additionally, they must have a placement letter in the top 200 QS World Ranking universities, a relevant supervisor, and a detailed CV of the host supervisor.
However, applicants must not have availed of a Post-Doctoral Fellowship that was either funded or self-funded prior to applying for Batch-III of the Post-Doctoral Fellowships Program (Phase-III).