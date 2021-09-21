New Gwadar Airport Recommended to National Economic Council for Consideration

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved a transportation and communication project, worth Rs. 2.66 billion, for Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, and Peshawar.

It also recommended a project namely, “New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) 2nd Revision,” worth Rs. 51.29 billion, to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The second revised PC-1 of the project, New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) 2nd Revision, has been submitted by the Aviation Division, while the scope and cost of ASF camp, CAA residential building, to be funded and executed by Pakistan side has increased.

The forum accorded go-ahead, being an ongoing project, with a direction to review the PSDP requirements in view of limited development portfolio and future revenue for the country.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission also directed that the potential of combine electricity generation from solar and wind means should be explored to meet the future needs for Gwadar Airport.

The CDWP meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, cleared the development project titled, “Feasibility Studies and Detailed Engineering Design for KPCIP (Transport and Municipal Services) under Project Readiness Financing – PRF2.”

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conferences.

The project, “Feasibility Studies and Detailed Engineering Design for KPCIP (Transport and Municipal Services) Under Project Readiness Financing – PRF2” envisages engineering and procurement support, planning feasibility detailed design and capacity building for Urban Municipal Services, and project management, financial management, procurement, and transport planning, etc.