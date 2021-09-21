ProPakistani Partners with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration to Drive Social Change

ProPakistani, Pakistan’s largest independent digital publisher, has joined hands with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration to create awareness about social issues and positive use of digital platforms.

Advertisement

Hamza Shafqaat, DC Islamabad, and Bakhtawar Mahmood, Head of Strategic Communications at ProPakistani, signed the MoU on Monday, Sep 20, 2021.

Under the partnership, both organizations will work closely to create engaging content that’s aimed at sensitizing the masses about important social issues. ProPakistani will also be using its widely followed platform to cover new and emerging developments of the capital city.

“We’re pleased to have entered into this crucial partnership with Pakistan’s leading digital publisher ProPakistani,” shared Hamza Shafqaat, DC Islamabad.

“People of Pakistan will now get exclusive insights into new and noteworthy developments happening in the capital city, as well as enjoying educational and informative content around some of the most pressing matters that they and their loved ones ought to be aware of,” he added.

“We’re happy to be collaborating with the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration for this cause that also aligns with our own mission of driving a social change,” shared Bakhtawar Mahmood, Head of Strategic Communications at ProPakistani.

“In this increasingly digital age, it’s vital that our people can differentiate between the right and wrong use of the countless social platforms that are at their disposal today. This, and much more about social awareness is going to be the focus of our partnership and we’re confident that the collaboration will be a success,” she added.