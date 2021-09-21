Tabish Gauhar’s Resignation – Here’s What You Should Know

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar, had resigned from his post.

Gauhar confirmed his resignation in a tweet, saying that he had decided to return to his family, following a year of his public service.

Sources told ProPakisani that several federal ministers, along with the Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, were unhappy with SAPM on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar.

Sources added that Tabish Gauhar tried to reward the private company, Byco, in National Refinery Policy, which was opposed by Asad Umar and Shaukat Tareen. He previously served as Director of the Oil Marketing Company, Byco.

Federal Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tareen, Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, and Ali Zaidi were also not comfortable with the special assistant.

It is alleged that he appointed close associates in various power companies to the positions of the board of directors while seven out of nine chairmen board of directors were close associates of Tabish Gauhar. In power companies, he has appointed 15 prominent people as directors.

It is important to note that boards have to approve the introduction of private management in power distribution companies. It is alleged by close sources that Tabish Gohar wanted to bring his people into the management of these power companies for personal gains.

All the chairmen and directors worked with Tabish Gauhar at K-Electric, while Managing Director NTDC, Naveed Ismail, is also a close associate of Tabish Gauhar.