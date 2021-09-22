Islamabad to Get a Web Portal for Verification of Property Ownership

The government plans to launch a new integrated Property Verification Center next week. It will act as a common database and search engine to ascertain the legality of land records that can be accessed not only by government officials but citizens and overseas Pakistanis looking to purchase land or property in the federal capital.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, discussed the development briefly on Twitter. He responded to an old thread on the acquisition of property in the capital saying, “Layout plan is cancelled and is being re examined by planning wing. We are launching Property Verification Center next week. From now onwards anyone who wants to buy property can come and check its status before buying”.

Layout plan is cancelled and is being re examined by planning wing. We are launching Property Verification Center next week. From now onwards anyone who wants to buy property can come and check its status before buying https://t.co/WYfN65Qm7S — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) September 21, 2021

The move is significant in connection with the federal government’s initiative to simplify property ownership for overseas Pakistanis and the residents of Islamabad.

As per the regulations, the process may require a deed that is provided by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the completion of the registry entrusted under concerned divisions.