Pakistan-China Celebrate 70 Years of Friendship With Light Show at Great Wall of China

A colorful light show was organized at the Badaling Section of China’s iconic Great Wall to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

The embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality jointly organized the event.

The show featured different formulations of laser lights and slogans to pay tribute to the seven decades of iron brotherhood between the two countries.

A huge portion of the wall was lit in the national colors of Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque spoke at the occasion and said that the light show at the historic Great Wall of China depicts the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

The ambassador said that as a toke of friendship to China, Pakistan made a contribution to restoring a section of the Great Wall in the 1980s.

A plaque installed there is a reminder of that small token of friendship which Pakistan presented to our brethren and sisters in China,” he said.

“May Pakistan-China friendship enjoys longevity, strength, and grandeur like the Great Wall of China,” he added.