West Indies Cricket Board Discusses Pakistan Tour With PCB CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cricket West Indies (CWI), Johnny Grave, contacted CEO Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan, on Tuesday to discuss the security arrangements ahead of the former’s tour to Pakistan in December later this year.

West Indies would play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in Pakistan if PCB is successful in addressing the security concerns of the CWI following the back-to-back setbacks in the form of cancelation of the New Zealand and England series.

Speaking to a local publisher, CEO CWI said, “I called Wasim Khan to find out everything that had happened during the past week, on the back of New Zealand abandoning their tour and England’s decision not to go there.”

“I suggested to him that we should have another call later this week after receiving a briefing from my operational teams about our men’s and women’s tours that are scheduled for later this year.”

He clarified that CWI would not be fazed by the decisions of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as CWI would adhere to the same security SOPs that it did before touring Pakistan back in 2018.

CWI has hired an independent security consultant, ESI, to brief the former with the overall security situation of Pakistan and security arrangements taken by the PCB for the safety of CWI men’s and women’s teams.

ESI is hired by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and almost all the international cricket boards to provide a detailed security outlook before touring a specific country.

CWI had hired the services of ESI ahead of Pakistan’s tour in 2018 as well. While ESI had issued the security clearance to CWI back then, it remains to be seen whether it will give a green signal to CWI after what has happened in the recent days.