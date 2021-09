Here are Pakistan’s Top 20 Most-followed Senators on Twitter

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan is Pakistan’s most-followed senator on Twitter with 2.3 million followers, followed by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman who has 1.2 million followers, and Senator Sania Nishtar who has 0.6 million followers.

The following is a list of Pakistan’s top 20 most-followed senators on Twitter.

Ranking Name Followers Party 1 Senator Faisal Javed Khan 2,389,000 PTI 2 Senator Sherry Rehman 1,200,000 PPPP 3 Senator Sania Nishtar 661,000 PTI 4 Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed 581,000 PML-N 5 Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary 569,300 PTI 6 Senator Syed Shibli Faraz 481,600 PTI 7 Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee 309,600 PTI 8 Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari 232,200 MQM 9 Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti 128,400 BAP 10 Senator Aon Abbas 127,900 PTI 11 Senator Muhammad Faisal Vawda 111,957 PTI 12 Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar 98,300 PPPP 13 Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri 57,200 JUI-F 14 Senator Walid Iqbal 56,500 PTI 15 Senator Moula Bux Chandio 53,800 PPPP 16 Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zia Khan 53,000 PPPP 17 Senator Keshoo Bai 43,900 PPPP 18 Senator Musadik Masood Malik 41,000 PML-N 19 Senator Afnan Ullah Khan 36,600 PML-N 20 Senator Dr. Asif Kirmani 35,700 PML-N