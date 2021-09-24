Islamabad Police Introduces Self-Defense Course for Women

Pakistan has recently witnessed a significant rise in the number of crimes especially pertaining to sexual harassment. Women are under constant stress even under seemingly normal circumstances due to the fear and probability of the invasion of personal space and physical danger.

To address the issue, the Islamabad Police is offering a comprehensive self-defense course for females. It includes physical training and armed training, and an assault course to make females completely capable of defending themselves in threatening situations.

Islamabad Police Is All Set To Start "𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧"

Empower yourself by learning combat skills, weapon handling, defensive driving and much more because we believe in stronger YOU! Download Admission Form: ⬇️https://t.co/ONVO2AzZNI pic.twitter.com/EmrjBZJwAy — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 24, 2021

The duration of the course is 4 October to 4 November, and costs Rs. 30,000. The classes will be three days a week from 4 PM to 7 PM. The registration is currently open via an online application form.

A source from the Islamabad Police told ProPakistani that the training will mostly be given by female instructors, and male instructors are likely to be involved wherever needed.

Sexual harassment is alarmingly frequent these days and is a matter of great concern for society. The new self-defense course for women is a commendable step by the Islamabad Police to offer the women of the twin cities an opportunity to develop the ability to defend themselves and to initiate a culture of resilience among the entire female community of Pakistan.