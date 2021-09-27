Outgoing IMF Country Rep Lauds Pakistan for its Well-Timed Monetary Policy Frameworks

Country Representative IMF for Pakistan, Ms. Teresa Daban Sanchez, made a farewell courtesy call to Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, today. She was accompanied by the newly appointed Country Representative IMF in Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz.

The Minister welcomed the appointment of Ruiz in Pakistan and conveyed his regards to the outgoing resident representative, Teresa Daban.

During the interaction, the sides exchanged views on the economy of Pakistan in the post-pandemic situation.

The Minister highlighted the government’s endeavors to develop a long-term sustainable and viable economic plan to address issues pertaining to the fiscal and monetary situation in Pakistan.

He said that the government is committed to engaging the IMF to broaden the economic development in the country.

Teresa lauded the efforts of the government of Pakistan to curb the negative impact of the pandemic through well-timed monetary and exchange rate policies.

She also commended Pakistan’s response to the health and economic crisis amidst the pandemic and stated that the vital economic reforms needed to achieve sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.