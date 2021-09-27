PIA Partners With UN Women Pakistan to Ensure Travel Safety for Women

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has joined hands with the United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan and the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) to promote the campaign of safe mobility for women.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, signed at the New Islamabad International Airport on Sunday, pledges to prevent the harassment of women at public places, said a statement from PIA.

Under the agreement, the national airline will collaborate with the UN Women to create a safe travel environment for all women, whether aircrew or PIA’s guests, at airports and offices and during the flight.

This includes full implementation of Pakistan Penal Code 509 & Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

“This makes PIA, the first airline in the world and the first corporate sector organization in Pakistan to champion such an initiative under the UN banner, with a public pledge and an implementation plan to create safer travel and work environment for the women,” the statement read.

“This marks a milestone achievement for the women’s rights in Pakistan as well.”

Speaking on the occasion, PIA Chief Executive, Air Marshal Arshad Malik vowed to create a ‘safer transport environment’ for the women, in the offices and onboard.

Sharmila Rassool, the country representative for UN Women said that women need to be given safe spaces and access to safe mobility.

“When both halves of the population live with their potential, the economies and societies grow. Women are key drivers of economic growth. PIA has just set a trend for the whole world to follow.”

Kashmala Tariq felicitated both UN Women and PIA on launching a “landmark initiative.”

She said that the federal ombudsperson secretariat was ready to work towards achieving this goal and would provide justice to all those who approach FOSPAH.