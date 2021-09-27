PTA Set to Conduct Spectrum Auction in 1800MHz Band in AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is all set to conduct a spectrum auction in the 1800 MHz band in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Tuesday.

All of the four cellular mobile operators of Pakistan, viz. Jazz, Telenor, Zong, and Ufone, have been notified as qualified bidders and they would participate in the auction process. The auction would start at 10:30 am at PTA headquarters and would continue until all the auction proceedings and processes are completed.

The base price for a 2×1 MHz (1 MHz paired) spectrum in 1800 MHz band is $0.87 million. However, no auction would be conducted in the 2100 MHz band in AJ&K and GB and the spectrum would be awarded to the single bidder i.e., Telenor Pakistan at a base price of $0.87 million.

PTA had invited applications from cellular mobile operators for 16 MHz paired spectrum in the 1800 MHz band, and 30 MHz paired spectrum in the 2100 MHz band for technology-neutral Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) in AJ&K and GB.

The current spectrum auction will provide improved quality of service to the consumers of AJ&K and GB and enhance coverage footprint for Voice and Data services. This will positively impact the tourism sector of AJ&K and GB. Total revenue generated and final auction results will be declared after completion of the auction on September 28, 2021.

PTA is conducting the auction process with the assistance of internationally reputed consultant JV Telconet/ Frontier Economics who was onboard since April 2021 and conducted thorough consultation with the cellular industry and other stakeholders.