Traders Call Off Protest After Reaching an Agreement With FBR

A delegation of the elected leadership of small traders led by Kashif Chaudhry, Central President Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran, Pakistan had been in contact with FBR for the last few days.

The confusions of small traders, especially with reference to Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance-2021 were addressed and today as on 26th September (Sunday), the final meeting took place at FBR HQs where both FBR and elected leadership of Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran, Pakistan led by Mr. Kashif Chaudhry accompanied by elected leaders from across Pakistan successfully concluded discussions where all misunderstandings and confusions pertaining to Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance-2021 were clarified.

The decisions agreed were formally announced by Qaisar Iqbal, Member (IR Operations) FBR and the central leadership of traders in a joint press conference. Member (IR Operations) informed the media that all confusions and misunderstandings of small traders on the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance were removed.

He thanked the elected leadership of the traders’ community for their understanding and cooperation and also assured them that all issues regarding tax laws and any other confusion shall be clarified by mutual discussions, leaving no space for unfounded propaganda or misinformation spread by irresponsible elements on social media.

Kashif Chaudhry, Central President of Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran, Pakistan on behalf of all representatives of small traders from all over the country who were also present in the press conference, announced to postpone the protest call scheduled for 27th September, 2021.

At the same time, the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajaran (APAT) announced on Sunday that the APAT was not part of the agreement reached with the FBR and the APAT’s protest would be held outside the FBR Headquarters on September 29, 2021.

Member IR Operations categorically stated that POS did not pertain to small traders. While clarifying Section 114B of the Income Tax Ordiance-2001, Member IR Operations further informed that the general public is being misled by vested groups leading to believe that their electricity & gas connections will be disconnected and their mobile phones disabled. He clarified that only those persons who are not appearing on ATL will face this treatment.

While giving Clarification of Sub Section (1A) of Section 235 of the Income Tax, 2001, Member IR Operations stated that the change in rate of advance tax on electricity bill as introduced in the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance-2021 will not affect small traders nor any other person who is income tax filer.

He further explained that this provision had been introduced for bringing non-tax-paying “Professionals” into the tax net. He also added that this provision will not affect commercial consumers of electricity.

The delegation representing small traders from across Pakistan was led by Mr. Kashif Chaudhry, Central President Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan who was accompanied by Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sakka, Patron-in-Chief, Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan and President, Anjuman Tajiran, Faisalabad, Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui, Chairman, Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan, Mr. Sharjeel Mir, Central President Tanzeem Tajiran Punjab, and about two dozen office bearers of Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Sindh and across Punjab.

All the trade leaders unanimously announced that they will keep playing their positive role and cooperate with FBR on vital issues related to tax compliance so that the national economy gets strengthened and our beloved country becomes economically self-reliant.