DVAGO Celebrates Its Pharmacists This World Pharmacists Day   

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, the healthcare and medicine industry has been serving the people day and night, working as a global superhero. Doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers have been giving their all to curb the effects of the pandemic.

The physicians, nurses, and medical professionals have gladly added additional responsibilities to their roles and are working tirelessly every day.

Just as much as any other healthcare professional, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians have sacrificed, persevered, and adapted a lot in the wake of COVID-19. Pharmacists are providing impromptu services globally during the pandemic.

To celebrate the heroic efforts of pharmacists who helped the community throughout the pandemic, DVAGO celebrated World Pharmacists Day.

World Pharmacists Day is celebrated globally on 25 September by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) since 2010. The aim of this day is to laud the pharmacies for their services and to highlight their positive benefits in terms of healthcare.

On this day, all healthcare services engage in activities that encourage and appreciate the role of pharmacists all over the world in improving the health sector. With a firm belief that its pharmacists act as integral cogs in making their pharmacy business thrive, DVAGO paid tribute to them by organizing an exciting event.

Present on the occasion as the Guests of Honor were Dr. Fayaz Vaid – Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Karachi University, Jibran bin Yousaf – Head of Pharmacy, NICVD, and the renowned actor Sarwat Gillani.

Recognizing the efforts, excellence and high-level contributions by pharmacists, Adeel Ahmed, Business Uni Head (Centre & North) said, “This day is particularly meaningful this year in light of the ongoing pandemic. The recent need for social distancing, isolation, and quarantining has highlighted the importance of pharmacists who have assisted in curbing the effects of the virus.”

“These are perilous times and we as a nation cannot deny the efforts of pharmacists and pharmacies who have emerged as a supportive modality, providing healthcare services and fighting like warriors,” remarked Muhammad Waqas Zaib – Head of operations, on the occasion.

Pharmacists have taken smart and speedy steps such as creating and updating drug formularies, addressing drug shortage issues, providing information to the public, and contributing to drug evaluation and clinical trials to ensure public safety.

Serving as direct points of access for the patients, community pharmacists like DVAGO remain vital in providing patient care and support.