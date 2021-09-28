FBR’s Field Offices to Remain Open till Midnight on 30th September

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all Large Taxpayers’ Units (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers’ Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to extend office hours for 29 September and 30 September to facilitate taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes and filing of income tax returns.

They have been directed to extend office hours tomorrow till 9 p.m and the day after till midnight.

The FBR has notified all Chief Commissioners for Inland Revenue to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on 30 September 2021 to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for September 2021, as per State Bank of Pakistan’s letter dated 28 September 2021.

Pursuant to the FBR’s request for opening banks’ branches for extended hours on dates mentioned above, the following instructions have been issued:

The SHP-BSC offices and NB!’ branches (A, B, and C category) shall observe extended banking hours till 08:00 pm and 09:00 pm on 29 and 30 September 2021, respectively, for collection of government taxes and duties through manual mode as well as ADCs mode at Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility

In order to ensure same-day settlement of tax collections on 30 September, the following special clearing and settlement will be arranged through the M/s NIFT and ILink:

M/s NIFT shall arrange special clearing at 07:00 pm on 30 September 2021 for the same-day clearing of payment instruments.

Ws 1Link shall arrange to provide the settlement batch of transactions executed through the ADCs platform till 10:00 pm on 30 September 2021 to the SBP for settlement in government accounts.

It has been informed that NBP branches will settle their transactions of 30 September 2021 with respective SBP-BSC field offices/head offices latest by 10:00 pm the same day, i.e., 30 September 2021.

Further, in order to eliminate the issue of spillover of tax receipts, NB!’ shall ensure that no instrument concerning government receipts, lodged in aforesaid office hours, shall remain unattended at any NBP branch and shall be settled in the value date of 30″ September. 2021 through special clearing.